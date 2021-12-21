Toys for Tots receives big donation from Kentucky Recreation and Park Society

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday afternoon, representatives from the Kentucky Recreation and Park Society traveled to Bowling Green to drop of toys and a monetary donation for Toys for Tots.

“Our focus is really on quality of life, we knew a lot of families would be displaced, a lot of the children would be suffering right now,” Executive Director Terri Wilkerson said. “We knew there were a lot of organizations out there that would be taking care of the basic needs, but it’s Christmas. So, we really wanted to bring some Christmas joy to the children.”

They started off with enough toys to fill two, 16-foot trailers and an SUV. The toys were delivered to local Parks and Recreation departments all over Kentucky. A gofundme account was also set up by KRPS for the monetary donations. In total, they raised a little more than $3,200. Half of the funding went to Bowling Green, and the other half Marshall County.

“It’s been just a tremendous outpouring, and it just makes your heart so warm when you see how much people want to give and what they want to do.

KPRS has plans to recruit volunteers for a spring park cleanup the first weekend of April. They said they are working with Bowling Green, Warren and Marshall County Parks to assess their needs and offer assistance where they can.

