Unemployment aid available for workers impacted by tornadoes

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentuckians who became unemployed in 14 Kentucky counties due to severe storms and tornadoes on Dec. 10 are eligible for disaster unemployment assistance.

He says farmers and those who are self-employed and had work interrupted are also eligible.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 18.

In order to qualify for benefits, claimants must show that their employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of the disaster and that they are not eligible for traditional unemployment insurance benefits.

