Advertisement

WKU Athletics has historic weekend in Boca Raton bowl, win over Louisville

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hilltoppers fans will never forget this past weekend.

From the record-breaking performance of Bailey Zappe in the Boca Raton Bowl, to the Tops’ historic win over Louisville - all-after last week’s tornadoes and storms, the perfect rainbow came after a difficult storm.

“Bowling Green is such a great town and great community. And you know, when the tornadoes hit, we all embraced and loved each other and went to work and they’re continuing to work,” WKU football head coach Tyson Helton said after the win.

The Louisville Cardinals also showed a kind gesture leading into the weekend, donating toys, water and other relief supplies to those affected by the tornadoes in Bowling Green.

“I feel for this community and all the communities that you know were affected by one of the worst tornadoes in the history of the country,” Louisville head coach Chris Mack said.

“With tragedy to happen this past weekend, I felt like communities came together. We come together as players and just want to win and do as much as we can on the court,” WKU guard Dayvion McKnight said.

Two wins that give a distressed city much-needed relief.

“For people go crazy in Diddle Arena, that speaks a lot of volumes and we’re proud of how our community will stand withstood this terrible disaster,” WKU safety Antwon Kincade said.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown Family
Funeral arrangements announced for Brown family killed in tornado
U.S. Dept. of Justice, Western Kentucky Division
Bowling Green Man Arrested on Multiple Terrorism Charges
Graves County utility worker injured
Utility worker falls from utility pole, suffers serious injuries in Graves County
Ryan Slaughter
UPDATE: Woman dies of injuries from Scottsville shooting
LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim
LMPD officer dies after being hit by car on I-64

Latest News

Franklin-Simpson beats Warren East
Franklin-Simpson defeats Warren East in “The Best in Hoops” Tournament
Warren East vs Franklin-Simpson
Warren East vs Franklin-Simpson
WKU set to play Kentucky
Hilltoppers to Play at Kentucky on Wednesday in Newly Scheduled Game
UofL brings busload of toys for Toys for Tots.
UofL donates busload of toys for Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky