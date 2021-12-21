WKU Athletics has historic weekend in Boca Raton bowl, win over Louisville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hilltoppers fans will never forget this past weekend.

From the record-breaking performance of Bailey Zappe in the Boca Raton Bowl, to the Tops’ historic win over Louisville - all-after last week’s tornadoes and storms, the perfect rainbow came after a difficult storm.

“Bowling Green is such a great town and great community. And you know, when the tornadoes hit, we all embraced and loved each other and went to work and they’re continuing to work,” WKU football head coach Tyson Helton said after the win.

The Louisville Cardinals also showed a kind gesture leading into the weekend, donating toys, water and other relief supplies to those affected by the tornadoes in Bowling Green.

“I feel for this community and all the communities that you know were affected by one of the worst tornadoes in the history of the country,” Louisville head coach Chris Mack said.

“With tragedy to happen this past weekend, I felt like communities came together. We come together as players and just want to win and do as much as we can on the court,” WKU guard Dayvion McKnight said.

Two wins that give a distressed city much-needed relief.

“For people go crazy in Diddle Arena, that speaks a lot of volumes and we’re proud of how our community will stand withstood this terrible disaster,” WKU safety Antwon Kincade said.

