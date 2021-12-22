Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Video Clips
Live Streams
Apps
Search
Home
News
Traffic
State
Regional
National
Investigation
International
AM and Midday
Health
Education
Crime Stoppers
Crime
Weather
Radar
Weather Cams
Closings & Delays
Fish & Game Forecast
First Alert Weather Classes
Sports
Sports Connection
Football Friday Nights
Scoreboard
Talkin' Tops
PrepSpin
Sign Up for eNews
Job Watch
Contests
Video Clips
Live Streams
Latest Newscasts
Apps
Programming Schedule
Contact Us
Meet the News Team
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
Submit Photo or Video
Submit Birthdays & Anniversaries
Jobs with Gray Television
Jobs with WBKO
COVID-19 Map
Featured Pages
Good News
Home Pros
Hometown Hero
MomsEveryday
People of Action
Poppy's Field Trip
Shop Local
SOKY Happenings Calendar
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Press Releases
Closings and Delays
Dismiss Closings Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Aptivada Grid
By
Gray Media
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Most Read
Man arrested on murder charge following shooting on Nashville Road
Mother, son charged with shots fired, endangering minors in Edmonson County
Refugee family loses home to tornado, WCSO deputy son says their American dream was gone in seconds
Bowling Green Man Arrested on Multiple Terrorism Charges
Homes in Magnolia Historic District destroyed from tornado, deemed unsafe to live in
Latest News
Cave City declares a Local State of Emergency
UPS looking to hire hundreds for holiday staffing amid statewide worker shortage
Scottsville, BGPD, Butler County to receive grants to hire new officers
City of Glasgow announces Veterans Day holiday closings