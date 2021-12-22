Cold midweek before big holiday warm up!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first half of the week has been seasonable as we enter the first days of the winter season. However, unseasonably warm air will infiltrate the region - with certainty of no white Christmas for southern Kentucky once again this year!

A cold day is in store for Wednesday, but warmer air is on the way! (WBKO)

A dry cold front moves in early Wednesday, which will provide cold conditions for the middle of the work week with highs only in the low-to-mid 40s along with northerly winds. Increased southerly winds and sunshine will allow Thursday to get warmer quickly in the low-to-mid 50s. By Christmas Eve, Friday, expect mostly cloudy skies along with a stray shower chance possible. We don’t anticipate any washout conditions or any thunderstorm activity at this time - just a few sprinkles to light showers possible at best. In addition, things will be breezy on Christmas Eve with gusty winds out of the south, which means the holiday decorations outside will need to be tightened before any family or friends arrive! Oh yeah... high temperatures on Christmas Eve will be in the low-to-mid 60s, so don’t expect a White Christmas anywhere in the WBKO viewing area!! Christmas day will be even warmer with continued gusty winds, variably cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s and even low 70s!! By Sunday, highs slip back in the low-to-mid 60s along with sun and clouds. The first half of the final week of 2021 will be unseasonably warm with highs in the low-to-mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds and isolated showers possible!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 43. Low 25. Winds N at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 55. Low 43. Winds SW at 11 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers possible. Breezy and very warm. High 65. Low 54. Winds S at 17 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 31

Record High Today: 66 (1941, 2015)

Record Low Today: -14 (1989)

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 4:33 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 12)

Mold Count: Low (1847 - Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 50

Yesterday’s Low: 29

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.71″ (-0.38″)

Yearly Precip: 53.24″ (+4.38″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

