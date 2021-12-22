GMA surprises the city of Bowling Green with $50,000 donation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Good Morning America featured different segments on relief efforts in Bowling Green after the devastating tornadoes.

During a live segment, GMA surprised the city with a $50,000 donation to the city of Bowling Green in order to help get residents back on their feet.

WATCH: Kentucky town surprised with $50K to rebuild after devastating tornado

THANK YOU @GMA for featuring our relief efforts after the devastating tornadoes. STORY ➡https://t.co/g81i2j0rfW and for the $50,000 donation to help Bowling Green and Warren County families get back on their feet!#BGStrong #KYStrong @RobClayton10 pic.twitter.com/TD0s28MaDD — Warren Co Schools (@WarrenCoSchools) December 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.