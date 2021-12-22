Advertisement

GMA surprises the city of Bowling Green with $50,000 donation

GMA donates $50,000 to Bowling Green
GMA donates $50,000 to Bowling Green(WCPS)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Good Morning America featured different segments on relief efforts in Bowling Green after the devastating tornadoes.

During a live segment, GMA surprised the city with a $50,000 donation to the city of Bowling Green in order to help get residents back on their feet.

WATCH: Kentucky town surprised with $50K to rebuild after devastating tornado

