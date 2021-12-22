GMA surprises the city of Bowling Green with $50,000 donation
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Good Morning America featured different segments on relief efforts in Bowling Green after the devastating tornadoes.
During a live segment, GMA surprised the city with a $50,000 donation to the city of Bowling Green in order to help get residents back on their feet.
WATCH: Kentucky town surprised with $50K to rebuild after devastating tornado
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.