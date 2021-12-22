Governor Beshear launches tornado relief resources website

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Gov. Andy Beshear launched a new website, governor.ky.gov/tornadoresources, to better assist those impacted by the tornadoes and the severe weather systems that occurred overnight Dec. 10 in Western Kentucky.

“We want to make sure that every Kentuckian hurting from and impacted by the tornadoes can easily access the information they need to rebuild and recover from these storms,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are committed to the folks of Western Kentucky, and we won’t be here just this week or this month, but we will be here every single day for however long it takes to rebuild every building and every life, to get everyone as close as we can to where they need to be.”

The website provides a listing of information from a large number of state government assistance programs, including how to apply for unemployment, health care coverage, food assistance, driver’s license replacement, and long-term housing. It also provides steps on how to remove debris, submit a claim to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and how Western Kentuckians can locate needed resources, such as temporary shelter, hot meals, and relief hotlines.

The tornado resource [governor.ky.gov/tornadoresources]website will be updated as needed when information is available or revised.

The Governor said other key updates on the storm response include:

The death toll remains at 76. No one is considered missing from the storm.

There has been significant progress getting those who have been impacted registered for individual assistance. There are more than 9,700 validated registrants and FEMA has approved around $3.6 million.

The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has received 122,193 donations pledging $27 million. To donate click here

As of this morning, Kentucky State Parks are providing housing and food services for 600 displaced Kentuckians and 169 first responders.

The Governor reminded storm survivors that the FEMA application for assistance is accessible by calling 800-621-3362, going online to DisasterAssistance.gov , using the FEMA App or by visiting a FEMA mobile registration center.

Two existing Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) are located at: Central High School, 6625 Hopkinsville Road, Madisonville, KY 42431 Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104

There are two new DRCs in Caldwell and Muhlenberg counties, located at: Caldwell Butler Gym Building, 600 Main Street, Princeton, KY 42445 Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372

If anyone observes individuals removing items from properties where they do not belong, please contact law enforcement. Kentucky State Police, Kentucky National Guard and local law enforcement are providing saturated patrols in these areas to fend off this criminal activity. Kentuckians can report suspicious individuals or activity to the Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.

Those who became unemployed or those who are self-employed and had work interrupted in 14 Kentucky counties as a direct result of the severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes on Dec.10 are eligible to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) benefits through the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance. Those counties include Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor, and Warren.

The updated locations for next week’s unemployment insurance DUA clinics are below. They are open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, Dec. 27, 28, and 29, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.: 262 Scottsville Road, which is the Greenwood Mall in the old Sears store, Bowling Green, KY 42101 (new location) 56 Federal Street, Madisonville, KY 42431 233 Ring Road, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 3108 Fairview Drive, Owensboro, KY 42303 351 Charles Drive, Mayfield, KY 42066 (new location)

It is not necessary to attend an in-person session if you can do everything online. These sessions are to assist individuals in filling out the application or answer questions. The deadline to apply for assistance is Jan. 18, 2022. You can go to kcc.ky.gov for updated information on DUA.

A new popup licensing office in Mayfield, 355 Charles Drive, is open, to read more click here

Thursday, Dec. 23, the Governor, First Lady, and Lieutenant Governor will visit Kentuckians lodged at state resort parks after losing their homes in tornado storms in Western Kentucky. 10 a.m. CSTLake Barkley State Resort Park3500 State Park RoadCadiz, KY 12:15 p.m. CSTPennyrile Forest State Resort Park20781 Pennyrile Forest State Park RoadDawson Springs, KY

To read the latest news releases from Gov. Beshear visit, governor.ky.gov/news.

