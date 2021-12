BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On the second day of The Best in Hoops Tournament, Grayson County defeated South Warren 66-48.

The win moves the Cougars to 5-3 on the season. The Spartans fall to 2-4 on the year

The Cougars will now play Logan County December 22. South Warren will play Clay County.

