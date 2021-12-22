KYEM, FEMA release tornado debris removal guidelines

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Emergency Operations Center is now providing information to help with the removal of debris.

The Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) are working together with county and local partners to remove debris.

According to a release, the debris should be sorted into five categories: vegetative debris, such as tree branches, logs, leaves and plants; hazardous waste, such as oil, batteries, paint, cleaning supplies and compressed gas; electronics, such as TV’s, computers, phones, DVDs; construction debris, such as building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture and plumbing and large appliances like refrigerators, washers, dryers, air conditioners, stoves, water heaters and dishwashers.

Officials say that debris be placed only in the right of way within 15 feet of the curb or edge of the street.

Do not place debris on or near utility boxes, water meter covers, near trees, poles, fire hydrants, or other structures.

Officials also say to not place debris in the road way.

FEMA and KYEM also say that if your insurance company is coordinating debris removal from your property to follow their instructions.

