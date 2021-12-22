Advertisement

KYEM, FEMA release tornado debris removal guidelines

FEMA has now released debris removal guidelines.
FEMA has now released debris removal guidelines.(FEMA)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Emergency Operations Center is now providing information to help with the removal of debris.

The Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) are working together with county and local partners to remove debris.

According to a release, the debris should be sorted into five categories: vegetative debris, such as tree branches, logs, leaves and plants; hazardous waste, such as oil, batteries, paint, cleaning supplies and compressed gas; electronics, such as TV’s, computers, phones, DVDs; construction debris, such as building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture and plumbing and large appliances like refrigerators, washers, dryers, air conditioners, stoves, water heaters and dishwashers.

Officials say that debris be placed only in the right of way within 15 feet of the curb or edge of the street.

Do not place debris on or near utility boxes, water meter covers, near trees, poles, fire hydrants, or other structures.

Officials also say to not place debris in the road way.

FEMA and KYEM also say that if your insurance company is coordinating debris removal from your property to follow their instructions.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamonte Grissom
Breaking: One arrested following shooting on Nashville Road
Mother, son charged with shots fired, endangering minors in Edmonson County
Not only will you see trees and power lines down in this area, but roofs off of homes, doors no...
Homes in Magnolia Historic District destroyed from tornado, deemed unsafe to live in
U.S. Dept. of Justice, Western Kentucky Division
Bowling Green Man Arrested on Multiple Terrorism Charges
Road Closed
BGPD provides list of road closures due to tornado damage

Latest News

Kentucky legislation pre-filed to create exemption for veterans
1
AMKY WEATHER 122221
1
Breaking: One arrested following shooting on Nashville Road
BGfirst volunteers
Volunteer from BGfirst recalls memorable experiences of giving back after tornadoes