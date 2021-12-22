Advertisement

Madison Co. man arrested for child sexual exploitation offenses

Zachary Faltner, 21, of Madison Co.
Zachary Faltner, 21, of Madison Co.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEREA, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested Zachery Nelson Feltner, 21, on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation.

Officials say Feltner was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect distributing sexually explicit images online.

A search warrant was issued for Feltner’s home at 1003 Whipporwill Drive, Berea, on December 21, 2021.

Technology used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Feltner is currently charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

This charge is a Class-C felony punishable by five to ten years in prison.

Feltner was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

