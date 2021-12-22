New foster pet initiative will keep animals of tornado survivors local

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The tornadoes that struck Bowling Green just more than one week ago left thousands of people without homes. As they find temporary housing, in most cases, they are unable to bring their pets with them.

“People have lost their homes, so the last thing they need to do is lose their pet because they have to move or go somewhere,” Dr. Debra Shoulders said. Dr. Shoulders works as a house call veterinarian in town. She and Dianne Martin, who has worked with rescuing dogs in the past, are heading up the effort to keep the animals local.

“If it were my dog or my cat, I would want to go once a week or whenever I’m available to go visit the animal, take him to the dog park and make sure that connection stays there,” Martin said. “The people who are volunteering are excited about being able to help in a small way.”

So far, at least 25 people in the Bowling Green area that the two women have connections with, are willing to foster a pet. “Those people are willing to take big dogs, little dogs, cats. I even have a person who’s wanting to take reptiles if anybody has whatever reptiles snake lizard, those kinds of things,” Martin explained.

You can call 270-792-4299 if you are someone who is in need of a foster family for your pet during this time, or would like to help take care of a pet in need. A Facebook group titled Foster Pets BG has also been created to help connect people.

Dr. Shoulders said if any of these animals are in need of medical care, feel free to reach out for help in that aspect as well.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.