Refugee family loses home to tornado, WCSO deputy son says their American dream was gone in seconds

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - For one refugee family, the American Dream they worked so hard for, was gone, in a matter of seconds.

“If God had not worked that moment waking my little sister up, to wake me up, I would have been gone, I would not be here today”, WCSO Deputy Godfrey Hamisi says as he recalls the frightening moment a tornado ripped through his neighborhood in Bowling Green.

“So when the house start collapsing, the garage came off, I just bear hug my sister, my little brother,” he said “So very scared, everybody’s crying”.

Hamisi a deputy at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and says the one thing his parents worked so hard for, to provide for their family, is now gone.

“Me and my family was just sitting outside looking at the house, I’m going, where are we going? Everything that we have, the American dream that my parents are dreaming of having a house just having a normal place where people can live and house that they work so hard for to buy all just came down in a couple of seconds,” Hamisi said.

Hamisi’s family arrived in Bowling Green back in 2010 and bought their home in 2015.

“After everything got done and all came down. I start hearing people, people screaming, I made sure that my family was okay. And everybody was okay, I thank God, after I put everybody in a safe place, I went back in my room. I got my duty belt. We just thank God that we still here today. My whole family of 10, nobody was hurt. Not even a scratch,” added Hamisi.

Fortunately, the Hamisi family had home insurance.“They’ve been told they have to be rebuilt and several things that insurance can cover other things that can’t be covered,” Hamisi said.

“Just ask for prayers for people that was, that had their house damaged. For those who lost the lives for the family that lost lives during this moment. I’m very sure it’s a heartbroken moment that anybody could have experienced. Because I went through it, I thought it was the end. I thought this is it. Just pray, and help whenever you can, whenever you can,” also adds Hamisi.

Hamisi and his family are just grateful to be alive. He says if you would like to donate items or money to his family, you can cash app him, his cash app is $GodfreyHamisi

