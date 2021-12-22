Advertisement

Rep. Brett Guthrie tours tornado damage across southcentral Kentucky

Rep. Brett Guthrie visits counties hit by tornadoes.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Ky. (WBKO) - Congressman Brett Guthrie has been touring tornado damage this week throughout southcentral Kentucky this week.

The representative is now out of quarantine following his Covid diagnosis several weeks ago.

Guthrie represents Kentucky’s Second District. He was in Bowling Green on Monday and then traveled to Hart and Barren counties on Tuesday.

“We appreciate all the Congressman, Representative and organizations for working closely with Barren County Government to help the citizens of Barren County,” said Barren County Government on Facebook.

Today, Barren County Judge-Executive, Micheal Hale, met with Congressman Brett Guthrie, his team, FEMA, USDA, Cave City...

Posted by Barren County, KY on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Guthrie is encouraging his constituents to contact his DC office at (202) 225-3501 or Bowling Green office at (270) 842-9896 if they need help getting federal aid and resources.

