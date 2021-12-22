Santa’s Workshop comes to Moss Middle, Walmart collaborates with Library

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Library, Warren County Schools, and local Walmart’s collaborated to open ‘Santa’s Workshop’ at Moss Middle School on Tuesday.

Survivors of the storm were welcomed to stop by Moss Middle from 1-6 on Tuesday, December 21 to receive toys. They were given a ticket number, and then from there they were able to select five items form the pop-up shop. Parents could leave children at an activity center, if they wanted to surprise their kids.

Library officials say they felt like this collaborative effort was what they could do to offer people help.

“You know, you don’t know what it’s gonna look like some days, it’s a toy,” said Courtney Stevens, Warren County Public Library Outreach Manager. “But some days, it’s just kindness, and like treating everyone not like they lost something. But like, they’ll get it all back. Even when we know they won’t. They can never replace the things that they’ve lost. But we can, we can believe that there is a future that is bright and wonderful ahead of them.”

She also mentioned that this couldn’t have happened so quickly without extra help from the community.

“We have been over the last 24 hours turning most middle school into your local community Walmart, with some extra help from a group from Mississippi. They just showed up a little while ago with a trailer and added tons of toys in as well

Stevens said this is the first pop-up shop Walmart has done, and with their collaborative effort they’ve made Warren County feel the love.

