Three stolen vehicles lead to arrest of Edmonson County man

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - At approximately 5:45 p.m. on December 19, 2021, Edmonson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at a residence near the 2900 block of William Simmons Road to follow-up on intel received concerning the possibility of a stolen U-Haul at that residence. When deputies arrived on scene, they could clearly see a U-Haul on the property. Law Enforcement made contact with several individuals who were occupying a vehicle that was in the driveway of the William Simmons Road residence. All occupants stated they were waiting for the owner of the property, Terry Dale Finn (33).

An SUV drove up to the driveway of the property and then accelerated away; the subjects on scene stated the driver was Finn. Deputies followed the vehicle to the next residence where they engaged blue lights to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle information was returned from Dispatch as stolen.

Due to the first vehicle law enforcement encountered when arriving at the 2900 block of William Simmons Road being occupied by known drug traffickers and that Finn was operating a stolen vehicle, Edmonson County Sheriff’s deputies consulted with Commonwealth Attorney Blake Chambers and County Attorney Greg Vincent. A search warrant was applied for and granted, which led to the discovery of two more stolen vehicles, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, cash, and pills.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. on December 21, 2021, Finn was arrested and charged with:

· Receiving stolen property $10,000 or more

· Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree/1st Offense (methamphetamine)

· Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess

Finn was booked into the Hart County Jail. Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Brownsville City Police. This is an on-going investigation.

