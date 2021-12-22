Toy Drives receive overwhelming amount of support

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Toy Drives around Bowling Green have been distributing toys to the families affected by the deadly tornadoes.

Stryker Logistics and Forest Park Baptist are two locations near Bowling Green that have an overwhelming amount of toys. Other locations are giving toys out as well.

Hope House officials said that Kentucky has roughly received half a million toy donations, where there’s only a million kids in the state.

They’ve received so many donations at Stryker Logistics that they ran out of space and couldn’t receive more. That would not be the case without the amount of support they’ve received from across the nation.

“We’re so grateful for people who are still reaching out and offering them,” said Casey Hammons, Director of Marketing and Communications at Hope House. “But we have more than enough for the families that are in need, in our city, and even surrounding counties that are coming to us as well. So I would just encourage people to search for other toy drives possibly that are going on in the county and even the surrounding counties as well maybe look to other cities if they’re they need somewhere to donate.”

Today and Thursday we’ll be distributing toys from the Western Kentucky Toy Drive. If you were impacted by the tornadoes, visit the @KyStateParks and locations below. Please note, due to an outpouring of support, the Bowling Green address has changed. pic.twitter.com/zIfsCcfpGz — First Lady Britainy Beshear (@BritainyBeshear) December 21, 2021

If you have a toy donation, we’ll keep you updated on where to send them. If you’re a family in need or know of someone, text ‘TOYS’ to 270-249-6333. This will send you to an application, and from there they will send you a pickup location.

