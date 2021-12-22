Advertisement

Toy Drives receive overwhelming amount of support

By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Toy Drives around Bowling Green have been distributing toys to the families affected by the deadly tornadoes.

Stryker Logistics and Forest Park Baptist are two locations near Bowling Green that have an overwhelming amount of toys. Other locations are giving toys out as well.

Hope House officials said that Kentucky has roughly received half a million toy donations, where there’s only a million kids in the state.

They’ve received so many donations at Stryker Logistics that they ran out of space and couldn’t receive more. That would not be the case without the amount of support they’ve received from across the nation.

“We’re so grateful for people who are still reaching out and offering them,” said Casey Hammons, Director of Marketing and Communications at Hope House. “But we have more than enough for the families that are in need, in our city, and even surrounding counties that are coming to us as well. So I would just encourage people to search for other toy drives possibly that are going on in the county and even the surrounding counties as well maybe look to other cities if they’re they need somewhere to donate.”

If you have a toy donation, we’ll keep you updated on where to send them. If you’re a family in need or know of someone, text ‘TOYS’ to 270-249-6333. This will send you to an application, and from there they will send you a pickup location.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Dept. of Justice, Western Kentucky Division
Bowling Green Man Arrested on Multiple Terrorism Charges
Not only will you see trees and power lines down in this area, but roofs off of homes, doors no...
Homes in Magnolia Historic District destroyed from tornado, deemed unsafe to live in
Kentucky buses carrying donations
65 school buses filled with donations travel to Western Kentucky from across the state
WKU set to play Kentucky
Hilltoppers to Play at Kentucky on Wednesday in Newly Scheduled Game
Anthony Gooden
Glasgow man charged with drug trafficking following residence search

Latest News

Refugee Family Loses Home, Son Works at Warren County Sheriff's Office
Refugee Family Loses Home, Son Works at Warren County Sheriff's Office
Survivors of the storm were welcomed to stop by Moss Middle from 1-6 on Tuesday, December 21 to...
Santa’s Workshop comes to Moss Middle, Walmart collaborates with Library
Thousands Displaced due to Storms, According to Damage Assessments
Thousands Displaced due to Storms, According to Damage Assessments
Collaborative Effort With Walmart to Bring Santa's Workshop to Moss Middle @ 5
Collaborative Effort With Walmart to Bring Santa's Workshop to Moss Middle @ 5