Two arrested in Bremen while attempting to loot on tornado-damaged property, police say

Kevin Pate, 33 and Audrianna Jones, 21 arrested and charged with 3rd degree criminal trespassing
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, December 17 police in Muhlenberg arrested two people in Bremen who they say were attempting to loot on tornado-damaged property. 

While on patrol in the tornado impacted area of Thoroughfare Road in Bremen, law enforcement found a vehicle backed off of the roadway occupied by two individuals. 

The driver, Kevin Pate of Tell City, Indiana, and passenger, Audrianna Jones of Lewisport, KY gave conflicting stories as to why they were on private property in a disaster area.

There were items of value in the area near the location of the subjects, including utility vehicles, passenger vehicles, and other household goods. 

Due to being in an area of private property with no legal reason to be on the property, Pate, 33, and Jones, 21, were arrested.

Both were charged with 3rd-degree criminal trespassing and taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

The Muhlenberg Couty Sheriff reminds residents and visitors that this kind of behavior will not be tolerated.

