Volunteer from BGfirst recalls memorable experiences of giving back after tornadoes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - From volunteering with cleanup , to collecting donations many churches and volunteers have made a big difference since the tornadoes hit Bowling Green.

The disaster recovery coordinator for BGfirst Church recalls what it has been like to be on the ground helping others. Members of the church hit the ground running the day after the storms.

“We decided to cancel our services the next day,” Mindy Lawyer said.

The Boy Scouts associated with the church, from troops 1920, 705 and pack 705 served meals all day long, while other helped pick up debris.

“It was very humbling, overwhelming. You’re crying one moment, you’re helping another family the next moment,” Lawyer explained.

She described one unforgettable memory that took place back in the Whispering Hills neighborhood. Volunteers with the church were cleaning around a home. The owner of the house sadly passed away during the storm.

“One of our church members went inside and was helping locate some jewelry and clothing items and they happen to mention that the homeowner had a dog and we didn’t know where the dog was, we thought the dog had ran away,” Lawyer said.

Inside a bathroom cabinet, one volunteer found the dog alive and well and it was able to be returned to the family of the victim.

“They were very, very happy to have their puppy back.”

The church helped to coordinate nearly 100 volunteers throughout the week. Donations were also collected, and are organized at the church, ready for anyone who needs them.

“You know, the need was so much that we barely felt like we made a dent in anything that we did, but of course we did. Everyone appreciated everything we did that day,” Lawyer said.

She describes it as a humbling experience, giving back in this way, but it’s what churches do, many working together during this difficult time.

You can call 270-842-5024 to inquire about picking up donations. You can also visit bgfirstky.org to make a donation.

