A warming trend into the end of the work week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mostly clear and cool conditions will set in tonight. Overnight lows will seep into the mid 20s - so bundle up if you’re planning on commuting for the holidays.

Sunshine will follow us into Thursday along with warmer conditions. We’ll see highs in the mid 50s throughout our afternoon hours. Beyond that, warm air flowing from the south will make the holidays exceptionally warm this week! Unfortunately, it will not be a white Christmas this year - you might be able to get away with wearing some shorts and a T-shirt! By Christmas Eve, afternoon temperatures will slowly rise to the mid 60s. We could see a few stray, short-lived showers throughout the day. It’ll also be BREEZY with winds out of the south at 17 mph. We’ll be even warmer heading into Christmas Day as daytime highs swing into the upper 60s and low 70s. Beyond that, afternoon highs will begin to tumble to the low to mid 60s. Rain moves in on Monday though so pull out the umbrella!

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Much warmer. High 55. Low 43. Winds S at 11 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE (FRIDAY): Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. High 65. Low 57. Winds S at 17 mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY (SATURDAY): Partly cloudy, breezy. High 72. Low 49. Winds SW at 14 mph.

Today’s High: 45

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 66 (1941)

Record Low: -14 (1989)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.71″ (-0.52″)

Yearly Precip: 53.24″ (+4.24″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:33 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 40)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (2322 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

