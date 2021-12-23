Advertisement

AG asks U.S. Supreme Court to hear case involving state’s impaired driving laws

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron today asked the United States Supreme Court to review a decision by the Supreme Court of Kentucky that struck down important parts of Kentucky’s implied-consent laws, which require individuals suspected of impaired driving to submit to a breath or blood test if requested by law enforcement.

According to a release from Cameron’s office, the Supreme Court of Kentucky’s decision allows an individual to refuse a blood test and prohibits that refusal from being held against him or her in court. 

Prosecutors across the Commonwealth have expressed concern with the court’s opinion, noting that the decision creates challenges for impaired-driving prosecutions.

“Prosecutors should be given every reasonable tool to prosecute individuals who drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” said Cameron.  “We know that many of Kentucky’s impaired driving offenses involve drugs, and blood testing is essential to hold these offenders accountable.  A case with these stakes deserves consideration by our nation’s highest court.”

The Supreme Court is expected to decide this spring whether to hear the case.

