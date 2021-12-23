Crime Stoppers: Sudden Service armed robbery

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Franklin Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened around 4:00 a.m. on January 21, 2021.

Officers say a man wearing a medical style mask, a dark colored winter hat, and navy blue cover-all’s with an unknown red logo on the left breast, entered the Sudden Service Truck Stop. The suspect brandished a firearm, went to the register, and passed the employee a note demanding all the money.

Police say after he left the store, he ran through the parking lot and got into a two-door truck that appeared to be dark in color and possibly two-toned. He then turned onto Garvin Lane and when he got to the dead-end, he drove up the embankment and onto Purdue Farms or Gold City Road. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

