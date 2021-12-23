Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Sudden Service armed robbery

Armed robber hits Sudden Service Truck Stop
Armed robber hits Sudden Service Truck Stop(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Franklin Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened around 4:00 a.m. on January 21, 2021.

Officers say a man wearing a medical style mask, a dark colored winter hat, and navy blue cover-all’s with an unknown red logo on the left breast, entered the Sudden Service Truck Stop. The suspect brandished a firearm, went to the register, and passed the employee a note demanding all the money.

Police say after he left the store, he ran through the parking lot and got into a two-door truck that appeared to be dark in color and possibly two-toned. He then turned onto Garvin Lane and when he got to the dead-end, he drove up the embankment and onto Purdue Farms or Gold City Road. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamonte Grissom
Man arrested on murder charge following shooting on Nashville Road
Mother, son charged with shots fired, endangering minors in Edmonson County
Refugee family loses home to tornado
Refugee family loses home to tornado, WCSO deputy son says their American dream was gone in seconds
U.S. Dept. of Justice, Western Kentucky Division
Bowling Green Man Arrested on Multiple Terrorism Charges
Not only will you see trees and power lines down in this area, but roofs off of homes, doors no...
Homes in Magnolia Historic District destroyed from tornado, deemed unsafe to live in

Latest News

Kevin Pate, 33 and Audrianna Jones, 21 arrested and charged with 3rd degree criminal trespassing
Police: Two arrested in Bremen while attempting to loot on tornado-damaged property
Zachary Faltner, 21, of Madison Co.
Madison Co. man arrested for child sexual exploitation offenses
Terry Dale Finn
Three stolen vehicles lead to arrest of Edmonson County man
Kamonte Grissom
Man arrested on murder charge following shooting on Nashville Road