Feeding America and Karenni community distribute food in Bowling Green

By Ana Medina
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many lined up at Lampkin Park for the Feeding America food distribution, after a tornado ripped through Bowling Green, many losing their homes and electricity.

The food distribution had over 100 volunteers making sure families in need got the essentials.

Some of the volunteers included prominent community leaders and members of the Karenni community of Bowling Green.

The Karenni community is a refugee group from Myanmar.

One of the representatives says this is a way for them to feel included in the community by helping give back during this time.

“It’s just a great way to come together and help out and then I know a lot of people lost their home and sheltered due to the tornado. We really enjoy here, to help out and as we get familiar with the thing, what to do and the people we can just show up for the future,” says April Memeh.

