The Foundry provides food, open space for tornado victims to relieve stress

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday through Thursday of this week and the next, The Foundry will open its doors to families in need of a place to go and relax. From 2 to 6 p.m. on those days, the gym will be open with inflatables, and food will be provided in the lobby area. Crafts and other activities will also be available for kids.

“We are having the stress relief program for victims, but we have now opened it up to the public, just so that everyone can be included,” Aaliyah Davis, a teacher a The Foundry, said.

On Wednesday, a hairstylist from Lexington came to The Foundry to braid and fix childrens’ hair. “I just wanted to help my mom do hair for the victims to help put a smile on their face,” Kyleeana McLaughlin, the daughter of the hairstylist, said.

The Foundry is a Christian-based after-school preschool program that is free to the kids in the Western part of Bowling Green. “We really don’t turn anyone down so if they are out of district we will work with them, but we serve three to five (age groups) and we have Warren County and city schools that we partner with,” Davis explained.

The Foundry just added classrooms, and they are still looking to expand. For more information, you can visit The Foundry’s Facebook Page Called The Foundry Christian Community Center or thefoundrybg.org.

