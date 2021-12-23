Fraternity charter pulled after University of Kentucky death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The University of Kentucky said it has found no criminal wrongdoing directly related to the death of a fraternity member in October but has found illegal activity involving identification cards as well as violations of university policy.

The university says based on two university investigations, the National FarmHouse Chapter revoked the charter of the UK FarmHouse chapter, and UK revoked the fraternity’s status for at least four years.

The university investigations began after the death of 18-year-old Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood of Henderson, a new member of the FarmHouse Fraternity.

Earlier this month, a coroner concluded that alcohol toxicity caused Hazelwood’s death and classified the death as an accidental overdose.

