Hilltoppers release 2022 baseball schedule

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the 2022 campaign quickly approaching, head coach John Pawlowski and the Hilltoppers have released their schedule for the upcoming season.

WKU will face some stiff competition in 2022, with a slate that features 17 games against teams who competed in last year’s NCAA Tournament, 17 matchups with squads who closed out last season inside the top-50 RPI and 13 contests against teams who were ranked in the top-25 of the final national polls.

“This a very exciting and challenging schedule that awaits the Hilltoppers in 2022,” said Pawlowski. “We have 17 games against teams that were in the NCAA Regionals last year and seven games versus Power 5 opponents. This group had a very productive fall and we certainly look forward to the 2022 season here on The Hill.”

WKU will open its season at home, hosting Western Illinois (Feb. 18-20) for a three-game series at Nick Denes Field. The Hilltoppers’ first road game of the year will follow shortly after, with a matchup at Lipscomb scheduled for Feb. 22.

The team will then host a four-game weekend series against Central Michigan (Feb. 25-27), who advanced to last year’s NCAA Regionals and closed out the season ranked 48th in RPI, before hitting the road for its first Power 5 matchup of the season at Kentucky on March 1.

Up next will be another home weekend series, this time against Hartford (March 4-6), before a road tilt against Eastern Kentucky on March 8.

The Hilltoppers will then welcome Big Ten opponent Illinois (March 11-13) for a three-game series at The Nick before a road midweek matchup with Belmont on March 15.

WKU will open Conference USA play at Charlotte (March 18-20), facing a 49er squad that reached the NCAA Regionals last season and closed out the year ranked No. 24 in the final Baseball America poll.

After the road trip to Charlotte, the Hilltoppers will open a five-game homestand, beginning with Evansville on March 22. The squad will then host Southern Miss (March 25-27), who reached the NCAA Regionals last year and finished the season ranked No. 23 in the nation by multiple outlets, before hosting in-state rival Louisville on March 29.

WKU will open the month of April with a three-game series at Middle Tennessee (April 1-3), before returning home to face Belmont (April 5) and FIU (April 8-10).

The Hilltoppers will then face one of their toughest tests of the season when they head to Nashville, Tenn., for a matchup with Vanderbilt (April 12), who closed out last season ranked No. 2 among multiple polls and finished the NCAA Tournament as the national runner-up after falling to Mississippi State in the College World Series.

Following its contest with the Commodores, WKU will play a three-game series at Florida Atlantic (April 14-16) before hosting Lipscomb (April 19) and Marshall (April 22-24), a team that the Hilltoppers beat eight times in as many tries last season.

WKU will then head back on the road for its second matchup of the season with Louisville (April 26) before heading to Houston, Texas for a three-game series at Rice (April 29 – May 1).

The Hilltoppers will return home for a weekend series against UAB (May 6-8) before opening a five-game road stand, beginning with Austin Peay on May 10.

Their road trip will continue with a three-game series against Louisiana Tech (May 13-15), who advanced to last year’s NCAA Regionals and finished the season ranked No. 21 in the nation by multiple outlets, before facing Bellarmine on May 17.

The Hilltoppers will close out their regular season at home against Old Dominion (May 19-21), who made it to the NCAA Regionals last season and finished the year ranked No. 16 by D1Baseball.com.

The 2022 Conference USA Tournament is scheduled to begin on May 25.

Tickets for the 2022 season will be made available at a later date.

