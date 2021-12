BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - City officials have been told that KYTC plans to open the 31-W Bypass and approach roads to traffic around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

This includes the roundabout to Broadway and Cabel, 15th, 14th, and 13th.

The road was previously closed after BGMU was working on a utility repair.

Our officials have been told that KYTC plans to open the 31W Bypass (from the roundabout to Broadway) and approach roads (Cabel, 15th, 14th, and 13th) to traffic at about 8pm tonight. — Bowling Green KY (@CityofBGKY) December 23, 2021

