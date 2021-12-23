Advertisement

Man charged with murder after Allen County Shooting

Gavel (AP)
Gavel (AP)(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, December 6, the Allen County Sheriff’s office responded to a shooting in the Old Gainesville Road Area in Scottsville

When authorities arrived, they found 23-year-old Matthew Mills.

He was treated on scene by Allen County EMS then transported to Scottsville Medical Center due to his injuries.

Police say Mills later died from his injuries.

On Wednesday, the Scottsville Crime Task Force presented the case to the Grand Jury.

The Grand Jury returned an indictment warrant for Christopher Alexander in the shooting death of Matthew Mills.

Alexander is charged with murder in violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.

