Multiple units respond to fire at African American museum

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple units responded to a structure fire at the African American Museum on Chestnut Street.

The Bowling Green Fire Department, WKU police, and BGMU all responded.

Officials say the fire is out now, and the fire department is currently investigating.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

