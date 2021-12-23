Advertisement

Pulaski County takes down Franklin-Simpson 81-61 in The Best of Hoops Tournament

By Brett Alper
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On day three of The Best of Hoops Tournament, Pulaski County defeated Franklin-Simpson 81-61.

The win keeps the Marrons undefeated on the season, the Wildcats fall to 4-3 on the year.

Thursday is the last day of The Best of Hoops, Pulaski County will face Grayson County in the Championship. It has not yet been announced who Franklin-Simpson will play.

