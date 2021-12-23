Resources available for those affected by the tornado over the holiday weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we continue speaking about the tornado aftermath, many families were left homeless and displaced.

With the holiday weekend approaching what are some resources that may be available to you and your family during this devastating time.

The weareBGstrong.com is a website developed by the Warren County and Bowling Green communications teams as the one-stop disaster relief resource, says Brent Childers the director of Neighborhood & Community Services in Bowling Green.

“First thing I want to refer back to weareBGstrong.com that’s our one-stop website page where we’re pushing all of our information. We’re constantly updating that,” adds Childers.

“Parks and Rec is going to be closed this weekend. They’re open Monday through Friday, and so that is their normal hours. The FEMA center at the Greenwood Mall and the old Sears location, they’re going to be closed Christmas Day, but are open Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas. Under the Resources page, there’s also information in any of those other shelters or resources, we would just recommend calling. We’re trying to keep that information up to date but with the holidays approaching this weekend, it’s hard to keep up with specifically what everybody’s doing. So just call those organizations to check to see if they are open,” said Childers on keeping up to date with information on the website.

He also spoke on the Disaster Relief Fulfillment Center which is also at the old Sears building by the Greenwood Mall.

“The donation center is going to be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas day. But it will be open every other day after that and also, that is available multiple times. So we understand that the needs of the impacted families might change the first week, they might just need a few items. And then a couple of weeks later, they will need a few more items so they can come back.”

Crossfit Old School Gym will be closed through the weekend, but if there is an immediate need you can call, at (270) 904-1657.

