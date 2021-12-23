Tracking holiday heat that could be historical!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first half of this week has been on the seasonably cool side - but now the thermometer will keep climbing as we head into the holiday weekend!

The temperature trends are very warm for the bulk of the last two weeks AND over the next 10 days! (WBKO)

Cold conditions will be with southern Kentucky on Thursday morning with clear skies, light winds and lows in the low-to-mid 20s. However, increased southerly winds and sunshine will allow Thursday to get warmer quickly in the low-to-mid 50s. By Christmas Eve, Friday, expect mostly cloudy skies along with a few sprinkles to light showers possible at best. In addition, things will be breezy on Christmas Eve with gusty winds out of the south, which means the holiday decorations outside will need to be secured before any family or friends arrive! Oh yeah... high temperatures on Christmas Eve will be in the low-to-mid 60s, so don’t expect a White Christmas anywhere in the WBKO viewing area!! Christmas day will be even warmer with continued gusty winds, variably cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s and even low 70s!! For the record, the warmest Christmas on record for Bowling Green, Kentucky is 72. The current forecast for December 25 is 72 - which means it could be a historically warm Christmas! Santa Claus might think twice before putting on the big red coat! By Sunday, highs slip back in the low-to-mid 60s along with sun and clouds. The first half of the final week of 2021 will be unseasonably warm with highs in the low-to-mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds and isolated to widely scattered showers possible!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 57. Low 45. Winds SW at 11 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy. Sprinkles possible. Breezy and very warm. High 65. Low 57. Winds S at 19 mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and very warm. High 72. Low 49. Winds SW at 16 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 31

Record High Today: 72 (1895)

Record Low Today: -11 (1989)

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Mold Count: Low (1863 - Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 45

Yesterday’s Low: 27

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.71″ (-0.52″)

Yearly Precip: 53.24″ (+4.24″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

