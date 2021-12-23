TriStar Greenview medical staff donates $10,000 to Warren East High School

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The medical staff at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital today donated $10,000 to the Warren East High School Youth Services Center.

The school-based center promotes success for academically at-risk students by addressing or removing noncognitive barriers to learning.

“The TriStar Greenview mission statement is: ‘Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life,’” said Matthew E. Rutter, MD, chief of the medical staff at TriStar Greenview. “That mission extends beyond the walls of our hospital, and our medical staff takes that commitment to our community very seriously. We are happy to make this donation to help the Warren East High School Youth Services Center provide for any unmet needs of its students in the coming year.”

As a trusted partner in Bowling Green for nearly 50 years, TriStar Greenview has consistently supported the local community and south-central Kentucky.

Today’s donation underscores the hospital’s commitment to the people in our region and follows a recent $250,000 donation made by the hospital’s parent company, HCA Healthcare, to aid local tornado relief efforts.

“TriStar Greenview and HCA Healthcare realize the full scope of our mission as healthcare providers, and that means reaching out to those in our community who need help,” said Craig A. Beard, MD, chair of the TriStar Greenview Board of Trustees. “It is an honor to be part of a hospital and health system that prioritizes giving back to the communities we serve.”

