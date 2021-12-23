Warming our way into the holidays!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a mild Thursday, expect temperatures to cool to the mid 40s overnight into tomorrow morning. We’ll see more warmth arrive just in time for Christmas Eve!

Holiday forecast (wbko)

Clouds will be on the increasing trend into Friday morning. Overcast skies will dominate our Christmas Eve, and we could see some short-lived spotty showers at best through the morning hours. It’ll also be mild with daytime highs warming their way into the low to mid 60s! This will be aided by warm winds from the south gusting up to 35 mph at times. With that being said, make sure your beloved Christmas decorations are secure and firmly on the ground. If Santa coming down the chimney doesn’t wake you up early Saturday morning, the warmth and the sunshine will! Expect very mild conditions to takeover Christmas Day. Might be a good day to toss the jacket as we’ll see highs climb to the low 70s! This could break a record for us here in South Central Kentucky, as the previous warmest Christmas was 72. Continuous breezy winds out of the south will follow us into Christmas Day as well. Isolated showers move in by Monday. Expect daily chances for rain as we head into the mid-week along with highs sticking to the 60s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

CHRISTMAS EVE (FRIDAY): Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. High 65. Low 57. Winds S at 17 mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY (SATURDAY): Partly cloudy, breezy. High 72. Low 49. Winds SW at 14 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 65. Low 53. Winds SE at 7 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 60

Today’s Low: 23

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 72 (1895)

Record Low: -11 (1989)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.71″ (-0.65″)

Yearly Precip: 53.24″ (+4.11″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 40)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (2322 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

