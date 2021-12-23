Advertisement

WKU, UK fans gather together to watch big game

By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After work on Wednesday, many headed either home or to a local venue to watch the WKU vs. UK basketball game. After WKU’s victory against Louisville over the weekend, the matchup against the Wildcats was just announced on Monday.

WBKO stopped by 643 where some Western and UK fans were watching the game. It was a rare occasion, as the two teams have not faced off in nearly ten years.

“Yeah it’s kind of unheard of, you never really see Western play any big teams, but it was just a huge moment and we had to get everyone out for the game,” WKU Alumni Eric Hoph said.

The tops did not come out on top, the final score of the game was 95-60. UK announced they would donate $100,000 from the game to Western Kentucky tornado relief.

