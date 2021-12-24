Advertisement

4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall

Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.

The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two people involved in a shootout in a corridor.

Police Chief James Kruger says the injuries were not life-threatening.

Kruger says three people were shot and a fourth person suffered an ankle injury while running away. One person was in custody, and police were looking for another suspect.

The outdoor mall is a major shopping destination about 15 miles west of Chicago. Shoppers who were interviewed as they were gradually released say they took cover in stores and dressing rooms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamonte Grissom
Man arrested on murder charge following shooting on Nashville Road
Kevin Pate, 33 and Audrianna Jones, 21 arrested and charged with 3rd degree criminal trespassing
Police: Two arrested in Bremen while attempting to loot on tornado-damaged property
Refugee family loses home to tornado
Refugee family loses home to tornado, WCSO deputy son says their American dream was gone in seconds
GMA donates $50,000 to Bowling Green
GMA surprises the city of Bowling Green with $50,000 donation
Christopher Alexander
Man charged with murder after Allen County Shooting

Latest News

A boat moves along Wahweap Bay along the Upper Colorado River Basin, Wednesday, June 9, 2021,...
$2.5B headed to tribes for long-standing water settlements
Statement From WKU on Last Night's African American Museum Fire
Statement From WKU on Last Night's African American Museum Fire
Barren, Muhlenberg County Now Eligible for FEMA Assistance
Barren, Muhlenberg County Now Eligible for FEMA Assistance
Tornado Survivors Brace for Holidays After Losing Nearly Everything
Tornado Survivors Brace for Holidays After Losing Nearly Everything