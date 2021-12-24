Advertisement

Attention displaced Bowling Green renters, help is available

Help is out there for Bowling Green renters affected by the recent storms
Help is out there for Bowling Green renters affected by the recent storms
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There were so many people affected around Kentucky by the severe storms and tornados that tore through the commonwealth on Saturday, December 11.

Many homes were destroyed leaving countless homeless right here in Bowling Green.

Help is out there.

If you were renting your home and have been displaced by the storm, you ARE eligible for housing assistance.

Please call 1-800-RED-CROSS to receive IMMEDIATE emergency temporary housing assistance.

Further, you are also eligible for FEMA assistance to replace your personal belongings lost in the storm.

If you have received a denial letter from FEMA, they ask that you come to the Old Sears Building to receive in-person assistance to process your claim.

They are open today till 6:00 pm, closed Christmas Day, and will re-open Sunday from 12-6 pm. #BGstrong

