Attention displaced Bowling Green renters, help is available

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There were so many people affected around Kentucky by the severe storms and tornados that tore through the commonwealth on Saturday, December 11.

Many homes were destroyed leaving countless homeless right here in Bowling Green.

Help is out there.

If you were renting your home and have been displaced by the storm, you ARE eligible for housing assistance.

Please call 1-800-RED-CROSS to receive IMMEDIATE emergency temporary housing assistance.

Further, you are also eligible for FEMA assistance to replace your personal belongings lost in the storm.

If you have received a denial letter from FEMA, they ask that you come to the Old Sears Building to receive in-person assistance to process your claim.

They are open today till 6:00 pm, closed Christmas Day, and will re-open Sunday from 12-6 pm. #BGstrong

