BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County is now eligible for FEMA assistance after the December 11 storms and tornadoes.

Individuals in Barren County can apply for FEMA individual assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs, and other uninsured disaster-related needs.

Residents in the designated counties can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app.

If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone, or another service, give FEMA the number for that service.

When you apply, you will need to provide:

- A current phone number where you can be contacted.

- Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

- Your Social Security Number.

- A general list of damage and losses.

-Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

- If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

The deadline to apply for federal assistance is Feb. 11, 2022.

