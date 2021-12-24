Advertisement

Barren County is Now Eligible for FEMA Assistance

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County is now eligible for FEMA assistance after the December 11 storms and tornadoes.

Individuals in Barren County can apply for FEMA individual assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs, and other uninsured disaster-related needs.

Residents in the designated counties can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app.

If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone, or another service, give FEMA the number for that service.

When you apply, you will need to provide:

- A current phone number where you can be contacted.

- Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

- Your Social Security Number.

- A general list of damage and losses.

-Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

- If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

The deadline to apply for federal assistance is Feb. 11, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamonte Grissom
Man arrested on murder charge following shooting on Nashville Road
Refugee family loses home to tornado
Refugee family loses home to tornado, WCSO deputy son says their American dream was gone in seconds
Kevin Pate, 33 and Audrianna Jones, 21 arrested and charged with 3rd degree criminal trespassing
Police: Two arrested in Bremen while attempting to loot on tornado-damaged property
GMA donates $50,000 to Bowling Green
GMA surprises the city of Bowling Green with $50,000 donation
Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood.
UK releases findings of investigations into death of student found unresponsive at fraternity

Latest News

Statement From WKU on Last Night's African American Museum Fire
Statement From WKU on Last Night's African American Museum Fire
Barren, Muhlenberg County Now Eligible for FEMA Assistance
Barren, Muhlenberg County Now Eligible for FEMA Assistance
Tornado Survivors Brace for Holidays After Losing Nearly Everything
Tornado Survivors Brace for Holidays After Losing Nearly Everything
Tornado survivors prepare to celebrate Christmas two weeks after losing everything
Tornado survivors brace for holidays after losing nearly everything
Warming our way into the holidays!
Warming our way into the holidays!