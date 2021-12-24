Advertisement

BlueCotton designs t-shirts supporting Kentucky tornado relief

By Laura Rogers
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There are a lot of ways our community is coming together to support tornado relief and recovery, from donating supplies and money, to helping clear up debris and make repairs, to hosting fundraising events.

BlueCotton, a screen printing company located in Bowling Green, has designed two t-shirts to help rebuild the Bluegrass.

“We believe that t-shirts bring people together and connect us all, and this is a great way to raise money to help those who are affected by the storms that came through,” said Julie Denton Price, Strategy & Business Development for BlueCotton.

All net proceeds from the “Kentucky Forever” and “Bowling Green Love” t-shirts will support tornado relief efforts through United Way.

