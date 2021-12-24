Advertisement

Bowling Green Police identify reoffending porch pirate

By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Throughout the past week, officials with the Bowling Green Police Department said they saw several citizens posting images of a suspect in a white passenger car stealing packages from their homes.

After investigating, police said they identified the man in the images and security video.

They encourage anyone who believes that a theft from their home or vehicle was committed by this person to contact the Bowling Green Police Department at (270) 393-4000.

If you wish to report anonymously, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (270) 781-2583.

