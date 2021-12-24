Healthcare officials urge everyone to take necessary COVID-19 precautions Christmas weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With many people attending Christmas gatherings this weekend, healthcare officials anticipate a surge in COVID-19 and flu cases following the holidays.

In order to help prevent the spread of viruses between you and your loved ones this holiday season, healthcare officials urge everyone to practice frequent handwashing and to wear a mask when in close proximity to others and in large crowds.

“That’s the gift that keeps on giving this Christmas and we can’t return it, so please, don’t give COVID, the flu, strep, or anything else like this to your loved ones, friends, and family this Christmas,” said Scott Lockard, Public Health Director for the Kentucky River District Health Department. “If you’re sick, stay at home, take those precautions and give them that gift of love by your empathy.”

Lockard added that the best way to keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday season is by ensuring you’ve received your COVID-19 and flu vaccinations.

