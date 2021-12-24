Hiller donates over $10,500 in toys for Toys for Tots

PRESS RELEASE

Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical (Hiller), the region’s largest residential plumbing, HVAC, and electrical provider, is thrilled to be able to partner with Toys for Tots for the third consecutive year.

During a special holiday promotion, Hiller is donating toys to Toys for Tots with the purchase of each new tankless water heater.

This year, Hiller purchased over $10,500 in toys to give to the organization in hopes that every child experiences the joy of Christmas. During this special promotion, available from November 15th through the end of the year, Hiller set aside $50 from each tankless water heater sold to purchase toys for donation. And, as a special incentive to homeowners, Hiller offered a $250 Visa gift card with every purchase.

Toys for Tots, a non-profit organization launched by the U.S. Marine Corps, is dedicated to providing Christmas gifts to children and families in need during the holidays. Since 1947, the organization has collected new toy donations, then distributed those to children and young adults who may otherwise not receive presents.

To date, Toys for Tots has supported over 272 million children with over 604 million toys.

Earlier this week, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Hiller, his wife Michelle, their children, and their grandchildren took the funds raised and went shopping for toys at a local Target.

The donation totaled over $10,500, filling over 14 shopping carts with new toys and electronics to fulfill the wish list provided by the Toys for Tots organization.

This donation, made possible by the community’s support, follows a donation of $5,500 in 2020 and a donation of $5,000 in 2019.

“Shopping for toys to donate to Toys for Tots is something my family and I look forward to every year”, remarked Mr. Hiller.

“We are so blessed to be able to give back to the community that has supported us so well for the past 30 years. For many families”, he continued, “the holidays can be a financially stressful time. It is incredibly rewarding to be able to alleviate some of that stress and to make sure that every child experiences the magic and joy of the Christmas season”.

About Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical

Launched in 1990 with a single employee and just $500, Hiller has grown to include over 500 trucks, 14 locations, and more than 700 employees across four states. Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical provides residential and commercial service and repair throughout Tennessee, Southern Kentucky, Northern Alabama, and Northern Georgia. As the homeowner’s premier provider of choice with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, Hiller is Tennessee’s largest residential and commercial plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical services provider. Hiller, a 12-time honoree to the Inc. 5000 List, employs more than 700 team members, boasts a fleet of 500 “Happy Face” trucks across 14 locations, and has responded to over 1.5 million service calls. Hiller is a proud sponsor of the Nashville Predators, the Tennessee Volunteers, and the Vanderbilt Commodores.

