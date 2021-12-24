Holiday heat continues with gusty winds!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After Thursday’s cold start, temperatures have been going up. That will continue today and even into Christmas day with unseasonably warm air aided with breezy winds!

Chief Meteorologist Shane Holinde won't be dancing around snow on Christmas day in Kentucky as we have unseasonably warm conditions through the region! (WBKO)

Christmas Eve, Friday, will have mostly cloudy skies along with breezy winds out of the south with gusts near 35 miles per hour, which means the holiday decorations outside will need to be secured before any family or friends arrive! Oh yeah... high temperatures on Christmas Eve will be in the low-to-mid 60s, so don’t expect a White Christmas anywhere in the WBKO viewing area!! Christmas day will be even warmer with continued gusty winds, variably cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s and even low 70s!! The warmest Christmas on record for Bowling Green, Kentucky is 72. The current forecast for December 25 is 72, which means it could be a historically warm Christmas! Santa Claus might think twice before putting on the big red coat with conditions this warm! By Sunday, highs slip back in the low-to-mid 60s along with sun and clouds.

The first half of the final week of 2021 will be unseasonably warm with unsettled weather moving in. Monday will have breezy winds move in once again with isolated showers and high temperatures soaring back in the mid-to-upper 60s. Tuesday could be another day where portions of southern Kentucky may surpass 70 degrees with more widespread rain and continued breezy conditions and for Wednesday, expect similar conditions to Tuesday. There could be a few rumbles of thunder on Tuesday and Wednesday as well along with the cloud coverage, rain and breezy winds. By the final days of 2021, expect temperatures to go down, but still stay above average with drier air moving into the region that continues into 2022.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and very warm. High 65. Low 59. Winds SW at 19 mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and very warm. High 72. Low 47. Winds SW at 19 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm. High 65. Low 53. Winds SE at 7 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 31

Record High Today: 73 (1964)

Record Low Today: -6 (1989)

Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 19)

Mold Count: Low (2057 - Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 60

Yesterday’s Low: 23

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.71″ (-0.65″)

Yearly Precip: 53.24″ (+4.11″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.