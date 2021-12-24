Advertisement

Houchens partnering with Stuff the Bus to raise funds for those impacted by the tornadoes

Houchens Industries, Inc.(Houchens Industries, Inc.)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESS RELEASE

Local Houchens’ owned and operated stores are once again partnering with the Stuff the Bus foundation of Southern Kentucky to help raise funds for those impacted by the recent tornadoes in the Warren County and Southern Kentucky areas.

Customers will be able to make a $5 donation at checkout at any of the local participating stores including Price Less IGA, Crossroads IGA, Crossroads Express, Hometown IGA, and Ace Hardware Marketplace.

100% of the funds collected will go back to the impacted areas in Bowling Green and Southern Kentucky.

About Houchens Food Group

Houchens Food Group, Inc. operates 342 grocery and convenience stores, 24 ACE Hardware Stores, and 38 branded quick-service restaurants in 14 states. Houchens Food Group, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Houchens Industries, Inc.

