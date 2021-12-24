Tornado survivors brace for holidays after losing nearly everything

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas is supposed to be one of the most joyous times of year, but this year it won’t be the same for thousands of Kentuckians displaced by deadly tornadoes.

Just two weeks before the holiday, preliminary estimates revealed four thousand people were displaced from their homes. Two of those people were Emma Peercy and her fiancé Caitlin Payne.

“You know, at the end of the day, we’re still here,” Peercy said. “We still have each other and that night, I didn’t think we were going to make it.”

She recalled that terrifying night, huddled close in a bathroom waiting for the storm to pass.

“The winds picked up, and when we heard the glass shatter from the windows in the living room, we knew it wasn’t good. We didn’t know what to do at that point,” she explained.

Peercy and Payne do have a home to stay in as they recover, but have still lost a lot of belongings even an engagement ring.

“It’s unfortunate, and it sucks. but I mean, at the end of the day, it is a material object, and, you know, the lives that were lost are a lot more important,” Peercy said. If you would like to directly help the two as they recover, you can donate to their gofundme titled “Tornado Recovery for Caitlin & Emma.”

Christmas is now just two days away. Peercy went on to say that she had just finished Christmas shopping the day the tornado hit.

“So, all those are gone, I feel bad for it, not having gifts, but everybody keeps saying, you know, the best gift is that you’re still here.”

The holiday will be a lot different this year for people affected by the natural disaster. To help these tornado survivors just before Christmas, non-profits and companies big and small, like Lowe’s have pitched in to help.

“Today with Operation BBQ we fed over 1,000 meals to everyone here in the community affected from the tornadoes,” Lowe’s Store Manager Jeremy Smith said.

Families also received toys and other supplies. “Just seeing the looks on the kids’ faces today and knowing you know that we were able to help make sure that they were taken care of you know, during these difficult times, was priceless,” Smith explained.

As we gather this holiday, many are hugging their loved ones tighter this year.

“Be thankful for the memories and experiences you share with people, just holding on to that is what I’ve really taken away from this,” Peercy said.

