Breezy and warm Christmas Eve!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll be breezy, warm, and cloudy this evening. Expect continuous winds out of the south to keep us warm - we’ll see temps bottoming out in the upper 50s and low 60s tonight!

Santa might just be wearing a T-shirt instead a big red coat as he comes down the chimney tonight! That’s all due to a high pressure system that is continuously dragging warm and moist air into the region. We’ll see temperatures in the low 60s Christmas morning before temperatures soar into the low 70s throughout the afternoon! We might even break a record for warmest Christmas recorded here in Bowling Green - which was previously set to 72. Expect breezy winds to persist as well as they could gust up to 30mph. With that in mind, take a second to ensure that your outdoor decorations are firmly secured to the ground so they don’t get damaged. Pleasant conditions will persist into Sunday though we’ll be cooler with highs in the mid 60s. We’ll see daily chances for rain into the work week - none will be a complete washout but you WILL need the rain gear.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

CHRISTMAS DAY (SATURDAY): Partly cloudy, breezy. High 72. Low 47. Winds SW at 14 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 65. Low 53. Winds SE at 7 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers possible. High 69. Low 58. Winds SW at 14 mph.

Christmas Eve’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 65

Today’s Low: 53

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 72 (1964)

Record Low: -6 (1989)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.71″ (-0.78″)

Yearly Precip: 53.24″ (+3.98″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 40)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (2322 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

