Centerpointe Church delivers Christmas presents to children in T.C. Cherry community

By Ana Medina
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the season of giving and members of the Centerpointe Church in Bowling Green put on their Christmas attire and loaded up cars and trucks with toy donations for the T.C. Cherry community.

Members did a drive-by around the school with toys for kids of all ages.

Families were lined up as they awaited the special guest Santa and his elves.

“So we just wanted to provide as much relief as we possibly can. Our church, like, like many of the churches here in town became a distribution center. And we’re just, just amazed at how many people have brought supplies and brought stuff for us to just give to the community. And you know, Christmas is all about giving anyway, but with the tornado, it just takes everything to a higher level. And so that’s what we’re out here doing today,” says Pastor Jacob Holmes from Centerpointe Church.

The church went around the block multiple times since they had plenty of toys for everyone.

