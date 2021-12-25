A cooler end to weekend after reaching record breaking warmth today!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cloudy, breezy, and mild conditions will stay with us this Christmas evening. Nighttime temperatures will flirt with the upper 50s so grab the jacket if you’re planning on driving home from visiting loved ones.

Sunday Planner (wbko)

We’ll see a cooler, but still mild end to our holiday weekend after we reached record breaking warmth this afternoon! The previous warmest Christmas Day’s high in Bowling Green was 72 in 2016. This year, we broke the record as we saw a high of 76! It definitely did NOT feel like a day in the winter season here in South Central Kentucky. We’ll wake up to the low 50s Sunday but reach the mid 60s through the afternoon! We’ll stay mild beyond that, but you will need to hold onto the rain gear. That’s because we’re tracking DAILY chances for rain through the work week. Expect scattered showers on Monday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s. Rain will be more widespread into Tuesday as breezy winds pick up out of the south at 17 mph. We could see a few thunderstorms along with widely scattered showers on Wednesday with highs sticking to the upper 60s. Stray showers will linger into the end of our work week along with a big cool down. New Years Eve looks wet right now, but we’ll keep you updated as data becomes more updated on this!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 65. Low 55. Winds E at 7 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 69. Low 56. Winds SW at 14 mph.

TUESDAY: Widely scattered showers possible. Warm. High 71. Low 58. Winds S at 17 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 76R

Today’s Low: 63

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 72 (2016)

Record Low: -7 (1983)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.71″ (-0.90″)

Yearly Precip: 53.24″ (+3.86″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:35 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 40)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (2322 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)s

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.