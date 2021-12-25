The family of Matthew Mills remembers hard-working son and brother

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The family of a man who was shot and killed in Allen County a few weeks ago is remembering him as they continue coping with the loss.

Karissa Hendrickson remembers her little brother Matthew Mills who police say was shot and killed back on December 6th in Scottsville.

“When we first think of Matthew, anything that we would automatically, you know, come to the top of our head is hard working. What what was taken from us is irreparable,” says Hendrickson.

Marie Mills, Matthew’s mom gets emotional thinking of her son, “I will never get to see him again, or hug him or love him or any of that stuff.”

According to police at the beginning of December, they responded to a shooting in Scottsville where they found 23-year-old Matthew Mills, Mills was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

“I think it just comes in waves and little things and little reminders that just, you know, take you back and realize, you know, my baby, and he’s not gonna be here, and he’ll never be here, again, and just say, I’m trying to embrace, like his spirit,” adds Mills.

Matthew’s family says it has been hard learning to cope with the loss of someone who had a bright future ahead.

“We will never know what Matthew was going to be in the future, what his potential was, it’s not like I said earlier, it’s not only what we’re going to miss, it’s all the things that we’re never going to know that he’s never going to be a part of that I think that’s the hardest part,” says Hendrickson on what has been the most difficult in regards to the loss of Matthew.

Marie Mills, Matthew’s mom says there are still many unanswered questions, “I wasn’t there to protect him. I feel like you know, what could I have done to help my child and he was in Allen County, by himself with none of us to help him. That makes me feel so hurt as a parent, and I think that’s just a part of the process, the guilt process, what could I have done? What should I do? But this is just it’s horrible,” said Mills through tears.

Karissa and her mother are now left with memories of the 23-year-old who cared so much for his family.

“I always saw him as that little boy who’s gentle and sweet and protective of me and my mom,” says Hendrickson.

“He’s my little man and I’ll miss him forever.” -- Marie Mills

