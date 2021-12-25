VolleyballMag.com Names Matthews Second Team All-American

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After becoming the first Hilltopper in program history to land on an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American team twice in their career earlier this month, Lauren Matthews has added another accolade to her collection as VBMagazine.com has tabbed her a Second Team All-American.

Matthews made league history in numerous ways during her senior campaign as she became the first player to earn the Conference USA Alyssa Cavanaugh Player of the Year award – renamed for the Hilltopper legend in June 2021 – while also being voted the C-USA Defensive Player of the Year. Additionally, the Indianapolis, Ind., native earned First Team All-Conference, All-Tournament Team and Tournament MVP for the third-straight season. In early December, Matthews made program history once again, becoming the only Hilltopper to ever repeat as an AVCA Region Player of the Year. The middle hitter collected her first honor following the 2019 campaign

She closed the season totaling 440 kills and 123 total blocks for averages of 4.54 and 1.27 per set, respectively. Matthews started all 97 sets for the Hilltoppers in the middle this season. She tallied double-digit kills in 28 matches this season and posted 20 or more kills in five outings.

For the second time of her career, Matthews closed the season with the best hitting percentage of all NCAA Volleyball players, owning a .480 clip this season – a new WKU program single-season record. She also led the NCAA in the category during the 2019 campaign with a .448 mark.

Additionally, Matthews owns the best single-match hitting percentage in all of the NCAA this season as she hit .929 with 13 kills on 14 swings at FIU this season.

Matthews collected four of C-USA’s Offensive Player of the Week honors as well as a Defensive Player of the Week laurel, marking the lone player in C-USA to achieve the feat this season.

The Indianapolis, Ind., native also earned Second Team All-American honors from VBMagazine.com following the spring campaign. Alyssa Cavanaugh (2016, ‘17), Jessica Lucas (2017), Paige Briggs (2020-21) and Nadia Dieudonne (2020-21) have each also previously been recognized with honors from the online entity.

