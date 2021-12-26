Dry this Sunday afternoon before we see DAILY chances for rain next week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures this afternoon will slowly rise to the low to mid 60s, making it yet another mild day for this month. Overcast skies will linger, but we could see some light rain/sprinkles as we head into this evening.

Soggy work week ahead! (wbko)

A frontal boundary will from the west will bring in rain and keep it with us this week as it stalls right over the area. You will definitely need to keep the rain gear with you! We’ll track isolated showers through Monday along with breezy winds, which will keep us mild through the afternoon. Showers will become more widespread into Tuesday. Breezy winds are still expected along with highs in the low 70s. A few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night, but we’ll see them more into Wednesday. Not expecting a severe weather threat, but we will keep you updated as more data comes in. A cooling trend sets in beyond the mid-week as highs tumble to the mid 50s by New Years Eve. We could see a few isolated showers through Friday as well. It also looks like we’ll start 2022 on a wet note along, but we’ll see more seasonal temperatures into the new year!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 69. Low 56. Winds SW at 14 mph.

TUESDAY: Widely scattered showers possible. Warm. High 71. Low 58. Winds S at 19 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible. High 65. Low 45. Winds W at 7 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 75 (2016)

Record Low: 3 (1903)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.71″ (-0.90″)

Yearly Precip: 53.24″ (+3.86″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:36 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 40)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (2322 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

